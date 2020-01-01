Donate4Sacramento COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

In the days and weeks ahead, the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will continue to present enormous challenges to the personal and professional lives of all who call the Sacramento region home. What has become clear in the first days of this national health emergency is that some of us are better positioned to manage these unprecedented changes than others. We know the crisis will have an even more challenging impact on small businesses, lower-wage workers and their families, and nonprofit organizations.

March 30 News Release: Donate4Sacramento disburses first wave of funding one week after launch