Donate4Sacramento COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

In the days and weeks ahead, the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will continue to present enormous challenges to the personal and professional lives of all who call the Sacramento region home. What has become clear in the first days of this national health emergency is that some of us are better positioned to manage these unprecedented changes than others. We know the crisis will have an even more challenging impact on small businesses, lower-wage workers and their families, and nonprofit organizations.
March 30 News Release: Donate4Sacramento disburses first wave of funding one week after launch
Public, private, labor and nonprofit leaders throughout the Sacramento region have joined forces to raise both awareness of what we as a community are confronting and resources that will be dedicated to help vulnerable populations and small businesses.
Our goal is to raise $1.5 million in private contributions to support the City of Sacramento’s $1.5 million investment. Our mission is to ensure families, individuals and businesses receive assistance for essential supplies, food, rent, utilities and other needs. In short, we plan to do what Sacramentans always do in times of crisis – pull together and demonstrate the incredible power of a community that cares for all of its members.