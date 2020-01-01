Total pledged amounts and donations = $685,500

Donate4Sacramento COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

In the days and weeks ahead, the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will continue to present enormous challenges to the personal and professional lives of all who call the Sacramento region home. What has become clear in the first days of this national health emergency is that some of us are better positioned to manage these unprecedented changes than others. We know the crisis will have an even more challenging impact on small businesses, lower-wage workers and their families, and nonprofit organizations.

March 30 News Release: Donate4Sacramento disburses first wave of funding one week after launch

Public, private, labor and nonprofit leaders throughout the Sacramento region have joined forces to raise both awareness of what we as a community are confronting and resources that will be dedicated to help vulnerable populations and small businesses.

Our goal is to raise $1.5 million in private contributions to support the City of Sacramento’s $1.5 million investment. Our mission is to ensure families, individuals and businesses receive assistance for essential supplies, food, rent, utilities and other needs. In short, we plan to do what Sacramentans always do in times of crisis – pull together and demonstrate the incredible power of a community that cares for all of its members.

We call on you to join us by becoming a supporter of Donate4Sacramento.

How to Apply

Please donate generously. You may choose to have your contribution used in one of five ways:

  1. Support for Families. This funding adds to the United Way California Capital Region’s COVID-19 Local Relief Fund to provide childcare, meals, rental assistance and other essential resources for families whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
  2. Support for Small Businesses. This support leverages and supplements the City of Sacramento’s Small Business Emergency Relief Fund for zero-interest loans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and their employees.
  3. Services for Our Unhoused Neighbors. Providing services through area nonprofits to unhoused Sacramentans, such as emergency shelters, hygiene stations and other solutions to meet their needs.
  4. Nonprofit Support. This funding will be distributed through the Sacramento Region Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which will rapidly deploy flexible resources to nonprofits working with communities impacted by COVID-19.
  5. General Support. Flexible funding to provide support beyond the areas identified above and wherever it is most needed.

If you would like to mail a check:

  1. Make the check out to Sierra Health Foundation: Center for Health Program Management
  2. Write Donate4Sacramento in the memo line
  3. Optional: Complete this form to identify how your donation will be applied and include with your check
  4. Mail to:
    The Center at Sierra Health Foundation
    c/o Donate4Sacramento
    1321 Garden Highway
    Sacramento, CA 95833

Founding Contributors:

  • Sierra Health Foundation
  • Health Net
  • Ford Motor Company Fund
  • The California Wellness Foundation
  • Comcast
  • Helene and David Taylor Family
  • Intel Corporation
  • Teichert Foundation

Founding Partners:

  • Office of Congresswoman Doris Matsui
  • Office of Congressman Ami Bera
  • Office of California State Senator Dr. Richard Pan
  • Office of Assemblymember Kevin McCarty
  • City of Sacramento
  • County of Sacramento
  • Greater Sacramento Economic Council
  • Sacramento Area Congregations Together
  • Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce
  • Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Sacramento Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
  • Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
  • Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce
  • Sacramento Region Community Foundation
  • Sacramento Steps Forward
  • United Way California Capital Region
  • 3Fold Communications